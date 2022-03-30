New Delhi: As the prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise causing widespread public outrage, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reached Parliament in a hydrogen car. He travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the hydrogen car as part of a pilot project. Fresh visuals shared on social media showed Nitin Gadkari sitting in the front seat of the car next to the driver.Also Read - Explained: How Zojila Tunnel Will Become Asia's Longest Road Tunnel Connecting Srinagar to Mumbai in 20 Hours

According to reports, the hydrogen car can cover 600 kilometres on a full tank, which brings down the cost of travel to just Rs 2 per kilometre. It also takes just five minutes to fill the fuel tank of the car. Also Read - Electric Vehicles Costs To Be At Par With Petrol-Run Automobiles In 2 Years, Centre Makes Big Announcement

It must be noted that Gadkari had earlier this month launched the country’s first hydrogen-based advanced “Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)” – Toyota Mirai. That time, he had also shared a video of how green hydrogen can power a car. During the launch event, he said that green hydrogen was “an efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India energy self-reliant”. Also Read - Enhancing Road Connectivity: Some of These Expressways Across India to be Completed by Next Year | Check List Here



In January this year, the Union Minister had announced that he would himself use a hydrogen-powered car. “Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel),” he had said.

The move from the Union Minister comes as the fuel prices were hiked again on Wednesday for the eighth time. The petrol and diesel rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre in Delhi. For the daily consumers, one litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 101.01 as against Rs 100.21 previously, while diesel will be sold at Rs 92.27 from Rs 91.47 per litre earlier.