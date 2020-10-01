New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage against the Hathras gangrape case, a 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday. Also Read - Hathras Rerun: 22-year-old Dalit Woman Gangraped in UP's Balrampur, Succumbs to Injuries; 2 Arrested

The accused, identified as Danish, who was the girl's neighbour, took her to his house in Jiyanpur area of Azamgarh, telling her mother that she was going there for a bath, the victim's mother was quoted as saying in the police complaint.

The man had also taken the girl's clothes from her mother. However, the child returned from the neighbour's house covered in pain and bleeding, the mother told the police.

The minor girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition is serious. Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the accused has been arrested and further action is being taken against the man.

Meanwhile, another incident took place in UP’s Bulandshahr where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour on Tuesday night.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

A report has been lodged against the accused, the police said, and he will be soon taken into custody.