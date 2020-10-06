New Delhi: Amid outrage over the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras, a six-year-old girl, who was raped in Aligarh district of the Uttar Pradesh 10 days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in the national capital. Also Read - Hathras: UP Police Detains 4 Men With PFI Links on Suspicion of Deteriorating Law And Order in Trouble-torn District

The girl, who was raped by her cousin was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated. Also Read - Hathras Case: 'Deep Conspiracy to Create Social Unrest', UP Police Files 19 FIRs Across State

Meanwhile, the family has placed the minor’s body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and staged a demonstration, demanding the arrest of the accused and the negligent police personnel. Senior officials have reached the spot to pacify the protestors. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case | Roundup