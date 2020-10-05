New Delhi: Amid the outrage over the Hathras tragedy, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally thrashed by four men in Gurugram, when she resisted them in a property dealer’s office in the city’s DLF phase-2. The victim, who hails from West Bengal has suffered severe head injuries. Also Read - 'Rahul Gandhi is Totally Ignorant About Indian Culture & Has a Foreign Mentality: BJP MLA Who Linked Rape To 'Sanskar'

Within hours of the crime, police have arrested all the accused, aged between 20 and 25. The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjan (23), Pawan (24), Pankaj (26) and Gobind (20). Also Read - 'No Procession, Cannot Disrupt Law And Order in Haryana': CM ML Khattar on Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Rally Over Farm Laws

While Ranjan is an office boy at the property dealer’s office, the other three are delivery boys with Swiggy and Zomato. Also Read - Another Hathras: Two Cases of Gangrape Reported in Gujarat; 5 Arrested

The woman was allegedly picked up by Ranjan from the Sikanderpur metro station for paid sex with two men around 1:30 am. Ranjan accompanied the victim and walked her to the property dealer’s office in DLF phase-2 where he worked.

The other three accused were already waiting there and they asked her to have sex with all of them. When she resisted the offer and tried to leave the spot, the men brutally thrashed and gang-raped her in turn. They smashed her head against a wall leaving her bleeding profusely.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. On hearing the woman’s cries, a security guard of the complex alerted the police who reached the spot and took her to the hospital.

The victim, in her complaint, claimed that she was raped she had refused to have sex with them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal said that we immediately formed special raiding parties and managed to arrest all the culprits. “The accused are currently being interrogated”, he added.