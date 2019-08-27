New Delhi: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, Pakistan is considering a complete closure of air space to India, Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry tweeted on Tuesday.

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on the use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in a cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration…Modi has started we’ll finish,” Pakistan’s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain tweeted.

The move comes as a day after Khan, in his televised address to the nation said that Pak would raise the Kashmir issue at the international level when he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address on September 27.

“I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of state that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well,” Khan stated.

Despite being snubbed by almost all international groupings, Khan had claimed that Pakistan has succeeded in internationalising the issue of Kashmir. “We talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on the Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up,” the Pak PM had claimed yesterday.

Except for China, most of the countries across the world had supported New Delhi’s stand that Kashmir was a bilateral issue. The neighbouring country had also approached United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to meet over the Modi government’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Earlier in February Pakistan had fully closed its airspace for commercial airliners as tensions between the two countries had worsened after India’s military planes had decimated the biggest terror hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot to avenge the death of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.