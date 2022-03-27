Making an appeal to the students who are insisting on wearing the hijab, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka Education Minister on Sunday said that the students should “shed their ego” and attend the crucial Class 10 examination.Also Read - Girl Student Wearing Hijab Offers Namaz In Classroom In Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered

“Leave the ego and attend exams. Majority of students are following the High Court verdict and government notification,” he said, adding, “For those who will not attend the exams, re-exams will be conducted after one month. Barring this, no other option is available for them,” he said. Also Read - All Muslims, Christians Will Associate With RSS Some Day: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa

“I have faith that they (students who are opposing) will also realise the importance of exams and attend. I repeatedly appeal… shed your ego and do not become scapegoat for others,” he added. Also Read - Karnataka Man Impersonated Dead Brother For 25 Years as School Teacher; Arrested

As many as 17 lakh children are studying for SSLC exams. Around 100 students are said to have boycotted classes.

“I have made appeals many times and the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has also made appeals,” he said.

“Tomorrow (Monday), the SSLC exam will be conducted in 3,444 examination centres. A total of 8,74,000 children are taking up exams. Adequate staff is provided to conduct examination. I have confidence that the children will appear in the exams as per the verdict of the High Court,” the Minister said.

“This time, the multiple choice questions are increased. Let students attend exams without any fear and with all the confidence,” Nagesh added.

The hijab row had started on January 1 when six students of Government PU College in Udupi claimed that they were not allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab.

The matter reached the Karnataka High Court which, on March 15, upheld the hijab ban and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions.

A Full Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronouncing the verdict had observed that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

(With agency inputs)