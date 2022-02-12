Hijab Row Latest News Today: As the hijab row in Karnataka has spread to various pockets of the country, Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanam on Saturday said in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh that the hands of those who try to touch the hijab will be chopped off. Some women students of Aligarh Muslim University had on Friday held a protest against the hijab ban at some educational institutes in Karnataka.Also Read - Motivated Comments On Internal Issues Not Welcome: India Slams Foreign Reactions On K'taka Hijab Row

Stoking a controversy, Rubina Khanam said, “If you try to play with the dignity of the daughters and sisters of India, it will not be long before they become like Jhansi ki Rani and Razia Sultana and chop off the hands of those who touch their hijabs.” Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Govt Extends Holidays For Degree, Diploma Colleges Till Feb 16

She also went on to say that India is a country of diversity and that it should not matter whether an individual has a tilak on the forehead or is wearing a turban or hijab. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka Police Carries Out Flag March In 3 Towns Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools

Saying that ‘ghunghat’ and hijab were integral parts of Indian culture and traditions, she said creating a controversy by politicising these issues is terrible.

She also added that the Central government may be run by any party, but no one should make the mistake of considering women weak.

The statement from the SP leader comes in light of the ongoing Hijab controversy that took shape in Karnataka and is now reaching different pockets of the country. Notably, Khanam is a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party from Aligarh.

In the meantime, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on Saturday said he has been receiving threat calls from unidentified persons after the hijab issue turned into a major controversy. Bhat said in Udupi on Friday that most of the calls received by him were internet calls from foreign countries.

On Saturday, a fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration.