New Delhi: Amid the ongoing face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, a suspicious movement was noticed on India's western border along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

"On 30 August, movement of suspicious persons detected along the Line of Control in Rampur Sector, Baramulla district. Movement was from a village close to LoC and suspects had crossed into Indian territory. Their move was kept under constant surveillance," read a statement by the Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

According to reports, at least five AK-47 rifles, six pistols, 21 grenades and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after a search, early Monday, in the Rampur sector of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

“The suspected modus operandi is to drop warlike stores in caches near the LoC and subsequently OGWs or militants would pick the same for further transportation into the hinterland for militants activities,” the Army stated, as quoted by a Kashmir daily.

“These attempts expose the desperation of Pakistan based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into J&K, with the active connivance of Pakistan Army. Robust surveillance and LoC domination will continue to deny all such misadventures,” the Army said.

Army officials also noted that similar attempts were made earlier on July 22 when they received an intelligence input of weapon drop along the LoC ahead of the anti-infiltration fence.

Notably, at least six civilians were injured yesterday in a grenade attack by militants in the Azadgunj area of Baramulla town. The grenade was targetted at a security force party but it missed and exploded on the ground injuring six civilians.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and a search operation was launched in the area.