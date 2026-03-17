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Amid Iran war, what is Indian Armed Forces roadmap for the future warfare: Lethal AI, Killer robots, and...

Amid Iran war, what is Indian Armed Forces’ roadmap for the future warfare: Lethal AI, Killer robots, and…

A new AI policy has been formulated for the Indian Armed Forces, aimed at preparing it for modern warfare right now.

Amid Iran war, what is Indian Armed Forces' roadmap for the future warfare: Lethal AI, Killer robots, and...

The US-Israel war between Iran and Israel entered its 18th day on Tuesday. Fierce fighting is ongoing on both sides. Despite the presence of a powerful force like the US and a technologically advanced nation like Israel, it’s still too early to predict the outcome of this war. This new era of warfare has also transformed its nature. India has developed a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy for its armed forces, fully designed for future warfare. The new AI policy for

the Indian Armed Forces focuses on Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems, including drone swarms, AI-powered cyberattacks, and predictive battlefield analytics, as core capabilities for the military to prepare for future warfare.

Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters prepared AI policy

This AI policy for the three services was developed by the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters . It identifies areas of application of AI for the armed forces and calls for collaboration between industry and academia to ensure the armed forces maintain their battlefield advantage with appropriate human intervention.

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Policy based on Vision 2047 for the Armed Forces

According to the Vision 2047 policy announced on March 9th, the armed forces will establish a dedicated defense cloud in the near future, which will require public-private partnerships. This will involve establishing joint research centers with academia, and initiatives will be taken to balance national security with commercialization.

What’s in the future warfare roadmap for the armed forces?

Use of artificial intelligence and robots in warfare

Preparations are underway to replace soldiers with robots in border areas as well as high-risk areas.

Focus on unmanned combat operations.

Widespread use of drone swarms in close combat.

The AI ​​policy also mentions AI cyber warfare and includes procedures for AI-powered malware detection.

The new policy will enhance the intelligence capabilities of the armed forces.

The AI ​​policy also focuses on transforming and improving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the armed forces.

It will have the capability to acquire and analyse images from electro-optical/infra-red imagery, radar, sonar, acoustic and space-based feeds.

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