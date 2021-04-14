Haridwar: The holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours after a massive crowd of devotees was seen taking dips into the Ganga river at the Mahakumbh festival, data showed on Tuesday. Over the past two days, Haridwar logged 1,002 new infections (408 on Monday, 494 on Tuesday), taking the city’s active caseload to 2,812. Also Read - Lockdown in Haryana Won’t be Imposed Anytime Soon But COVID Guidelines to be Followed Strictly, Says State Govt

A sea of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas converged at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the Shahi Snan of the Kumbh Mela this week. Also Read - Bangladesh Announces 8-Day Complete Lockdown Till April 21, Suspends International Flights

Led by their ‘mahamandaleshwaras’, the sadhus from different Akhadas took out Shobha Yatras through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the Shahi Snan – or the royal bath — on Somvati Amavasya that took place on Monday. Followed by them were lakhs of devotees coming over from across the country for pilgrimage in Haridwar. Also Read - Coronavirus India Live Updates April 14, 2021: PM Modi to Chair COVID Conference With Governors Today

Even as posters read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘dawai aur kadai’ slogans all over the place, religious fervour overstepped COVID-19 norms.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat appealed to the people to follow COVID guidelines during the third Shahi Snan on Wednesday of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, a day after all precautions were brazenly ignored during the event sparking fears of a super-spreader.

However, he asked people to refrain from comparing the pitcher festival with last year’s Tablighi Jamaat, which had become synonymous with the viral infection in India.

“There should be no comparison between Kumbh and Markaz. The Markaz was held in a closed space, in a Kothi like structure whereas the Kumbh is being held in the open on the sprawling ghats of the Ganga,” Rawat said on a weekly talk show organised by the Hindustan Times.

His statement comes in view of increased talks on Kumbh strengthening the second wave of the coronavirus infection. Citing other differences between the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and Nizamuddin Markaz, Rawat said, “The devotees attending Kumbh are not from outside but our own people.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,925 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday.