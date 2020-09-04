New Delhi: At this time of tensed situation in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Chinese Defence Minister Seeks Meeting With Rajnath Singh on Sidelines of SCO Meet in Moscow

Notably, it is the first ever high-level meeting between the two ministers after the border row escalated in eastern Ladakh in early May. Also Read - ‘Capable of Handling Chinese Aggression’: CDS Bipin Rawat Says India Wants Peace Across Borders

The development comes as the Chinese side had on Thursday requested the Indian side to arrange a meeting between the two defence ministers to hold talks on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. Singh and Wei are in Moscow to attend a meeting of the SCO defence ministers which took place earlier in the day. Also Read - US Hopes For Peaceful Resolution of India-China Tension: Mike Pompeo

The meeting between two defence ministers assumes significance in the backdrop of a tensed situation which escalated after the Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple places in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions flared up in the region after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake five days ago when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India’s move. However, India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.

On the other hand, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is currently on a two-day visit to Ladakh to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region in view of the Chinese attempts.