New Delhi: To enhance its combat potential against the Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force will on Thursday induct the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets at Ambala airbase. The event assumes significance in the backdrop of escalating border tension with China for the past two months. Also Read - NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With French Defence Minister Florence Parly to Boost Security Cooperation

A galaxy of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will attend the ceremony. Also Read - Rafale Induction: 'New Chapter in India-France Defence Ties,' Says French Defence Minister in Ambala

It is believed that the Rafale jets would be a game changer in the current scenario when India is engaged in border tension with China in eastern Ladakh. The aircraft will increase India’s air power manifold. Also Read - 'Landmark Achievement For Atmanirbhar Bharat': DRDO Successfully Tests Made-in-India Hypersonic Vehicle

“The program will include ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, air display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang aerobatic team’,” the IAF said, describing the ceremony as a “very important milestone” in the history of the force.

A 4.5 generation aircraft, Rafale jets have latest weapons, superior sensors and fully integrated architecture.

The Rafale jets, produced by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes.

Talking to news agency PTI, IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said a traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale fleet before its ceremonial induction into the 17 squadron of the force.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

After the ceremony, Parly and Singh will hold talks in Ambala on ways to further deepen bilateral defence and security cooperation after the ceremony, they said.

As per updates, only 10 Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. A second batch of four to five Rafale jets are likely to arrive in India by November.

The Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Out of 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets. While the first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at Ambala air base, the second one will be based at Hasimara base in West Bengal.