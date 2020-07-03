New Delhi: The border situation is tense and talks have begun about a potential two-front war with Pakistan and China against the Indian Army. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning made to surprise visit to Ladakh to take stock of the preparedness in Galwan Valley, India also conveyed “strong concerns” to Pakistan against its efforts to infiltrate the Jammu and Kashmir border. Also Read - WION Website Blocked in China After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Including TikTok And UC Browser

“India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pak forces along LoC, International Border in contravention to 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. Strong concerns conveyed over continued support by Pak forces for cross border infiltration of terrorists,” government sources told PTI. Also Read - Anonymous Hackers Claim TikTok is a 'Chinese Spyware', Urge Users to Delete the App Right Away

Multiple encounters have taken place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few months and tensions along the border increased following the bombing at Karachi Stock Exchange. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Amid Tensions With China, CDS General Bipin Rawat to Visit Leh Today

Earlier this week, in a press statement, Islamabad also blamed India for over 1,500 “ceasefire violations” that have taken, allegedly including deaths and injuries of civilians, on Pakistan’s side of the Kashmir frontier this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been tightly gripped at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Galwan Valley in Ladakh since early May. The border situation aggravated following the violent face-off between India and China on June 15 that resulted in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel.

Military-level talks and diplomatic discussions have been ongoing ever since in an attempt to disengage and ease the Galwan border tension. Following the third “inconclusive” Corps Commander-level talks on Wednesday, the Indian Army said that more diplomatic and military talks will continue “to ensure peace and tranquillity”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian today said that “India & China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military & diplomatic channels.”

“No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point,” he said.

However, India has now reinforced its troops along the LAC in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley after multiple satellite images proved no signs of the Chinese military backing down from the disputed border.

Meanwhile, Japanese ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki said that it was opposed to “any unilateral attempts change the status quo” along the LAC between India and China.

“Had good talk with Foreign Secy HV Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on situation along LAC, including GOI’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan hopes for peaceful resolution & opposes any unilateral attempts to change status quo,” the Japanese Ambassador said in a tweet.

Notably, Japan is one of the members of the “Quad” that also includes India, Australia and the United States, formed in an attempt to counter China in its attempt to gain influence on the Indo-Pacific region along the South China Sea.