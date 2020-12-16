New Delhi: At a time when the borther tension with China is still going on, the Central government on Wednesday said that it may blacklist certain telecom equipment vendors and designate companies as “India Trusted Source”. Also Read - DakPay: India Post Payments Bank Launches New Digital Payment Service | All You Need to Know

According to updates, the telecom sector may soon have a list of companies from where firms can buy products and service.

Giving further details, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet Committee on Security gave approval for National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector. "Under this, in order to maintain integrity of supply chain security, the Centre will declare a list of trusted sources/products for benefit of telecom service providers."he said.

He also said that the Cabinet granted auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for validity period of 20 years .

“The notice inviting application to be issued this month itself and by March 2021, we propose to hold the auction of these spectrums,” Prasad added.

Notably, the decision from the Centre comes days after the Centre banned several a number of Chinese mobile apps for activities which were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

These Chinese apps were in India banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Moreover, the move to ban these apps was based on comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.