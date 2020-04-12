New Delhi: People who were thinking that their state has suddenly become a dry land amid lockdown, here comes a good news for them as the Assam Government on Sunday decided to open liquor shops from Monday. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: Will Liquor Shops Reopen? All You Need to Know

Issuing an order, the state government approved the liquor shops to open from 10 AM to 5 PM but owners were told to strictly maintain social distancing norms.

In the order, the state government said that the IMFL off/CS off shops, wholesale warehouse, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries will be opened in Assam with effect from April 13.

Apart from liquor shops, warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries have also been allowed to resume business with 50% staff or workers. The decision has been taken as per the demand of the people in the state.

People on the state believe that the opening of the liquor shops will help the state revive its economy at this lockdown time.

“The licensee of IMFL “OFF”/CS “OFF” shops, wholesale warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries shall be personally responsible for deploying their staff to ensure maintaining social distancing of at least 1 (one) meter between customers, staff, cough etiquette and to strictly follow all directives issued by National Health Mission, Assam with reference to COVID-19 situation,” the order from the state government stated.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya government has also decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday due to the high demand from people.

However, the state government stated that strict social distancing norm would be enforced at all the shops besides an emphasis that people disinfect their hands.

“The state government has approved opening of wine shops and bonded warehouse from 9 AM till 4 PM subject to strict compliance of social distancing and maintaining of hand hygiene,” a senior excise department official told PTI.

The liquor shops in all states were closed since March 25 in view of the nationwide lockdown. The development comes as the state governments are under pressure from the people to open retail alcohol shops.