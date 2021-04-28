New Delhi: The ongoing struggle over oxygen shortage and scarcity of medical supplies in hospitals around the country amid the brutal second wave of coronavirus has not affected the ambitious Rs 1,500-crore Central Vista project at the heart of Delhi. The Supreme Court had in January given a go-ahead to the Centre to demolish and reconstruct the Indian Parliament and Delhi’s Central Vista region. Construction for the same has been going on despite the two-week lockdown in the national capital which has brought all other construction sites to a halt. Also Read - Immediately Sending Help to India Amid COVID Crisis, Says US President Joe Biden

The reconstruction of Delhi’s Central Vista region was put under the ambit of “essential services” amid restrictions to curb the pandemic. This move was heavily criticised by the Opposition. According to an NDTV report, labourers have been working a 12-hour shift amid lockdown at the rate of Rs 600 a day. Also Read - Almost 150 Districts With 15% Positivity Rate May Face Complete Lockdown: Report

Last week, Rahul Gandhi questioned the government’s priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic crisis. He appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of “spending on PR and unnecessary projects”. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 28 April 2021: Mumbai's Jumbo Vaccination Centre Runs Out of Vaccine Again

“This must be stopped. It is not correct that this vanity project carries on,” RJD’s Manoj Jha said.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, the construction of which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs has won the consultancy bid for the project to redevelop Central Vista.