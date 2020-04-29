New Delhi: As increasing number of migrant workers at different parts of the country started protesting over the demand of transport arrangement for their travel to their respective home states, the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, allowing their interstate travel amid nationwide lockdown. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Salman Khan Says 'Big Loss to The Film Industry'

Issuing the order, the MHA said that the migrant workers, who do not have coronavirus symptoms at present, can move to their respective home states. Notably, the order from the Centre comes less than a week before the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3.

The Home Ministry said that the migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded at various places of the country can travel now. The MHA also asked the states to appoint nodal bodies and draw up protocols for their safe movement.