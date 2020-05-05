New Delhi: Amid lockdown 3.0, the Centre on Tuesday suspended all existing visas granted to foreign nationals, barring a few categories, till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Indians to Benefit From Free Visa Extension in UK

Issuing an order, the MHA said it has extended on ‘gratis’ basis the visas of foreigners stranded in India due the lockdown. The extension will be for a period of 30 days beyond opening of international travel in the country. Also Read - MHA Extends Visa of Stranded Foreigners Till May 3 in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

In the fresh order, the MHA said it has kept in abeyance multiple-entry life-long visas given to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders till international travel remains suspended. However, the OCI card holders who are already in India can stay in the country for any length of time. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: All International Flights Cancelled Till May 3, VISAs Stand Suspended

The MHA said all the existing visas granted to foreigners — except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN international organisations, employment and project categories — shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government.

The Home Ministry, in the new order, said that the regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of foreign nationals whose visas have expired post-midnight February 1 or would expire during the ban on international air travel from India would be extended on ‘gratis’ basis just on submission of an online application.

“Such extensions would be for a period up to 30 days from the date of lifting of prohibition on international air travel without any overstay penalty,” the MHA said, adding, “Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them, will also be granted on the same lines.”