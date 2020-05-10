New Delhi: At a time when the Central government has launched a massive operation for the movement of stranded migrant workers across the country, the central government on Sunday urgd the state governments to allow the operation of the special trains so that the migrants can reach home in the next three to four days. Also Read - Trending News Today May 10, 2020: Bihar Navnirman Yuva Abhiyan NGO in Mumbai Approaches Union Railway Ministry, Offers to Pay For 50 Trains to Send Migrants Home

The statement from the Union Railway Ministry came a days after Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow such trains to run.

"As per the directions of Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains everyday at short notice since the last six days. I appeal to all the states to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself," Pyush Goyal said in a tweet.

The development comes after the West Bengal government on Saturday claimed it had given clearance to eight trains to be run carrying its migrant home. Four of these trains, it said, were to depart on Saturday, which did not.

On the other hand, the railway officials said that the national transporter has a capacity to run around 300 trains per day ferrying around 20 lakh migrants in a maximum of five days.

The railway officials, however, said that the clearances from states are not forthcoming, especially from states like West Bengal and Rajasthan, which till now have accepted the least number of such trains despite being a significant source of migrant population.

As per updates, a total of 366 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised across the country, of which 287 had reached their destinations and 79 trains are in transit.

These 287 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (87), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (16), Madhya Pradesh (24), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (20), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (2), Uttar Pradesh (127), West Bengal (2).