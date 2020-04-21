New Delhi: Days after announcing financial assistance for the people of the national capital amid lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his administration will provide ration to 30 lakh people who don’t have ration cards. Also Read - COVID-19 Spreading in Delhi, no Relaxation in Lockdown For Now, Says CM Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that his government will procure 60 new ambulances in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

After media people were tested positive in other states, Kejriwal said that his government will start COVID-19 testing for media people from Wednesday. And for this a centre will be set up in the national capital soon.

He also added that his government will give 2,000 food coupons each to every MLA, MP for distribution among the needy amid lockdown.

Talking about the coronavirus, he said that 2081 cases have been reported in Delhi till Monday night. “Of these, 431 have recovered and 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1603 active cases,” Kejriwal said.

On April 19, he had said that there will be no relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown as the number of cases continues to rise in the national capital. He had also said that the state government will review its decision after a week.

“As per the instructions of the Central government, some restrictions of the lockdown can be lifted from Monday, especially in areas that have not been severely impacted by coronavirus. We have to deliberate on which restrictions should be relaxed,” Kejriwal had said.

He said the Central government has also said that restrictions should not be relaxed in the hotspot areas or containment zones.

“There are containment zones in all the 11 districts in Delhi. The Delhi government has done its assessment in consultation with various experts and departments. In the last few days, there has been a considerable rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi. We have also increased our testing capacity,” he said.