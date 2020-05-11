New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the construction workers in the national capital as the Delhi government on Monday decided to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus: Odd-even Formula to be Implemented in Wholesale Markets in Delhi, Says Gopal Rai

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. As per updates, there are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board in the national capital.

"The Delhi government had taken a decision to deposit Rs 5000 into the bank accounts of the registered construction workers last month. This month also as the lockdown has been extended, the government has decided to again deposit Rs 5000 to provide them help," Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said.

The Delhi government had given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting, it was also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

“The online registration from May 15 will also begin for renewal and registration of new workers. Website link will be made available on May 15 and registration shall continue till May 25. After May 25 verification process will take place,” Rai added.