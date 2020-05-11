New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) ensured a safe passage for over 900 trucks carrying essential supplies, from the icy heights of Zoji La to the frozen slopes of Kargil in the past 21 days. Also Read - Couples Are Less Likely to Conceive During Coronavirus Lockdown And This is The Reason Why

The land route through Zoji La pass serves as a lifeline for the nearly 1.5 lakh residents of Kargil.

The ITBP force has been assigned the vital responsibility of escorting goods trucks and fuel tankers carrying essential supplies to people located in far-flung areas of Ladakh.