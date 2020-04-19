New Delhi: Amid lockdown 2.0, an official order from the Central government on Sunday stated that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: EC Defers Rajya Sabha Polls Yet Again, Fresh Dates Awaited

Soon after the lockdown was announced by PM Modi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24. These two Houses were shut after being adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on April 3.

As per the official order, all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office from Monday soon after both the Houses open on Monday.

Moreover, other staff will also work on a rotational basis. The order further said while working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms are observed.

In the office, the file movement shall happen through electronic mode in e-office. The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker.