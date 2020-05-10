New Delhi: Days after 16 migrant workers were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the Maharashtra government should allow private vehicles to ferry migrants to their native places during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - 'Hope People Won't Burn Down Their Houses,' Says Sanjay Raut on PM's 'Blackout' Appeal

Expressing concern over migrant workers walking all the way to their native places, the Shiv Sena leader said many of them are falling sick and some are dying on the way.

"The labour class is walking back home, this is not a good picture. Their children are with them. Railways is not ready to operate trains for them. The state government should give permission to private vehicles to ply," Raut said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, he said that people are falling ill while walking and some have died. “Even then their walking hasn’t stopped,” Raut said.

The statement from the Sena leader comes days after 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks while returning to Madhya Pradesh were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

Prior to this, four migrant labourers on March 28 were crushed to death when a speeding tempo ran over them on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The mass migration of workers is happening across the country after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Many of these workers are rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and have set off for their homes on foot along the rail tracks apparently to escape police attention.

On coronavirus front, the state on Saturday reported a new single-day spike of 48 COVID-19 deaths with the tally of positive cases crossing 20,000-mark.

With 48 deaths, the state’s death toll went up from Friday’s 731 to 779 Saturday while the total number of cases increased from 19,063 to 20,228 — a jump of 1,165 cases.