New Delhi: Nearly after a month saying that it won’t open places of worship under the ‘Unlock 1’ of the Central government, the Rajasthan government on Sunday allowed the religious places in rural areas of the state to open from July 1. Also Read - Going Beyond June 30: Amid Rising Cases, These States Have Extended Lockdown From July 1 For 2 Weeks

Issuing a statement, the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office said that the religious places in rural areas of the state where limited number of devotees visit are allowed to open from July 1. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Number Climbs to 421 From 280 in Past 48 Hours After Re-mapping

The state government had on May 31 said that it will not open religious places till June 30 despite the Centre’s new guidelines which allowed places of worship to reopen under Unlock 1. Also Read - Coronavirus: Third Straight Spike of 5,000-Plus in Maharashtra; 5,493 Cases Recorded Today

The Centre had last month allowed reopening of these places of worship from June 8 after a imposing the lockdown for more than two months.

Earlier issuing guidelines, the Rajasthan government had said the lockdown for ‘all religious places/ places of worship; metro rail; cinema hall, gym, pools, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will continue for the period June 1 to June 30.

The development comes as the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state reached 399 on Sunday with eight more fatalities, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 17,271 after 327 fresh infections were reported.

Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur, one death each from Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu, besides two deaths of patients from outside the state.

There are 3,261 active cases in the state, while a total of 13,320 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

A maximum of 44 fresh cases were reported from Bikaner followed by Alwar 40, Jodhpur 39 and Jaipur 38, the state health bulletin stated.