New Delhi: Amid the ongoing ‘love jihad’ law roar, a Muslim man from Haryana’s Yamunanagar have converted to Hinduism before marrying a Hindu woman. And now, the man and his wife are under police protection following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt In Process of Bringing Love Jihad Law: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The man, 21, had married the 19-year-old woman on November 9 as per Hindu rituals and have also changed his name, said Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police, Kamaldeep Goyal said on Tuesday. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Schools in These States Won’t Open Till Year-end | Complete List Here

The couple had approached the high court stating that they feared a threat to their lives and personal liberty from the girl’s family, while further submitting that opposition to their marriage was a serious abuse of their rights provided under Article 21 of the Constitution. The police later lodged the duo in a protection home for several days, while acting on the high court’s directive to evaluate the threat perception and provide them security. Also Read - Love Jihad: Assam Plans to Bring Laws to Make Bride, Groom Disclose Religion Before Marriage

The police also met the girl’s family and tried to convince them that the two were legally wedded and they should allow them to live together as per their wish, the SP said. However, the girl herself had earlier declined to meet her family, who during a hearing in the case on November 11 expressed the wish of meeting her once, he added.

Earlier last week, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that the state government has formed a three-member drafting committee to frame a law against ‘love jihad’, a term used by BJP leaders to describe religious conversions in the guise of marriage. The committee comprises of Home Secretary TL Satyaprakash, Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Virk and Additional Advocate General Deepak Manchanda, Vij tweeted. The panel will also study similar legislation adopted by other states, he added.

(With Agency Inputs)