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Amid LPG shortage and rush for cylinders, Modi government introduces new rules that could benefit millions; Details inside

Amid LPG shortage and rush for cylinders, Modi government introduces new rules that could benefit millions; Details inside

Strict action will be taken against illegal gas refilling, and a special drive will be launched against those engaging in such practices.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the supply of LPG gas in the country remains under pressure, leading to an increased shortage of gas cylinders in major metropolitan areas.

Meanwhile, the Central Government is preparing to provide relief to the general public, particularly migrant workers and students. The Ministry of Petroleum is currently considering making small 5-kilogram LPG cylinders available, a move that could offer significant relief to those who do not possess a standard gas connection.

Let’s explore what the government’s new plan might entail and how you can benefit from it.

What Might the New Plan Include?

The government is preparing to launch a small 5-kilogram LPG cylinder in the market. This cylinder will be specifically intended for migrant workers and students. A formal notification regarding this is expected to be issued within a day or two.

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What You Need to Do?

Currently, there is no concrete data available regarding consumers who purchase small cylinders; under the new rules, making Aadhaar-based KYC mandatory for their purchase may be implemented. This regulation aims to curb the hoarding and illicit trading of gas cylinders.

How Can You Obtain a Cylinder?

Cylinders will be available even without a standard gas connection. They can be purchased simply by presenting an Aadhaar card and supply will be facilitated through authorized gas agencies.

To prevent hoarding and malpractices, digital tools may also be utilized; for instance, a QR code or a unique ID could be assigned to each small cylinder.

What Will Be the Price?

The price of the LPG has been fixed at approximately Rs 100 per kilogram. Currently, prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kilogram are being charged in the open market.

Migrant workers residing in cities other than their hometowns, students living in hostels or rented accommodations, and individuals who do not possess a regular LPG connection stand to benefit the most from this scheme.

Strict action will be taken against illegal gas refilling, and a special drive will be launched against those engaging in such practices.

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