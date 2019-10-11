New Delhi: Pakistan may conduct a big missile test near Karachi port when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping’s informal meeting will be going on in Mahabalipuram town of Chennai on Friday, Indian intelligence sources told Zee Media.

Sources said that the neighbouring country will conduct the test in Sonmiani range, 40 km northwest of Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authorities has also issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) between 9.30 am to 11.30 am on October 10 and 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on October 11, 12.

All international flights from Karachi airport have also been diverted to different air routes on these particular slots. NOTAM, however, clearly mentions that it is issued because of operational reasons.

Earlier in August, Pakistan authorities had issued same kind of NOTAM during which they had test fired the “Gaznavi Missile”with the range of 290 km.

Meanwhile, PM Modi landed in Chennai to hold second informal summit with Chinese president XI Jinping, who is expected to arrive in the city at around 2 PM. He was received at the airport by governor Banwari Lal Purohit and CM E Palaniswami, along with other officials.

The first such meeting was held between the two leaders in Wuhan in 2018. That summit played a major role in normalising Ind0-Sino ties after the 72-day long standoff between the troops of the two countries at Doklam in 2017.