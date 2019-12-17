New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the opposition and said that they were misleading the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, which was recently passed by Parliament.

He went on to reiterate that citizenship of any person from any minority community won’t be taken away, asserting that “there is no such provision in the bill”.

“Entire opposition is misleading the people of country. I reiterate that there is no question of taking away citizenship of any person from any minority community. There is no such provision in the bill,” Amit Shah said.

In another attack on the Congress, Shah said, “I want to say to Congress party that this was part of Nehru-Liaquat pact but was not implemented for 70 years because you wanted to make vote bank. Our government has implemented the pact and given citizenship to lakhs and crores of people.”

It must be noted that Shah’s comments on the Citizenship Law come at a time when the country is witnessing widespread protests by students and others against the legislation. As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

On Monday also, Shah had said the Law will give Indian nationality to refugees facing religious persecution in three neighbouring countries and not take away anyone’s citizenship in India. He also alleged that some political parties were spreading rumours and inciting violence to promote their political interests.

“The CAA is to give citizenship to refugees facing religious persecution, it is not to take away citizenship of any Indian,” Amit Shah had said.

The Home Minister further urged students to go through the newly enacted law and to not fall in the trap of political parties.