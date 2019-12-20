New Delhi: Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed, violent protests have set off across the country, with people rallying with the tricolour and ‘Save Constitution’ banners.

A lot of misinformation and rumour-mongering has also been going around ever since the protests have rocked the nation.

Amid the chaos, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) came forward to spread awareness about the new citizenship law among citizens on Friday during a pro CAA march in the inner circle of Connaught Place in New Delhi.

“We will bring back harmony and peace in the country within 3-4 days. Each of us will go door-to-door and explain CAA to at least 10 people and debunk the myths about this act. A campaign to reach the youth will also be initiated”, said Bharat Sharma, the head of the Delhi chapter of RSS.

“People should first understand what is CAA. Nothing in this act is against any Indian citizen,” an RSS worker told IANS.

Meanwhile, protests in Delhi turned violent yet again as protesters clashed with the Delhi Police at Delhi Gate in Daryaganj, setting a car on fire.

Moreover, six protesters were also killed during anti-CAA protests in over a dozen cities in Uttar Pradesh.