New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting and urged all to be alert and careful. During the Omicron review meeting, PM Modi stressed on contact tracing, vaccination and ramping up testing. He also directed the officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels and to work closely with the states.Also Read - Odisha: Two Minor Girls Test Omicron Positive; State Tally Reaches 4

“States need to ensure that eligible population is fully vaccinated against Covid,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Impose Lockdown? CM Uddhav Reviews COVID Situation as States Records 23 New Omicron Cases

The review meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava and other senior officials. Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew From 11 PM to 5 AM | Details Here

He said that the prime focus should be prompt, effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, accelerating vaccination and boosting health infrastructure.

Saying that the fight against the pandemic is not over, he said continued adherence to Covid-safe behavior is of paramount importance even today.

“It is important for the states to ensure oxygen supply equipment are installed, fully functional,” he added.

At Covid review meet, PM Modi called for effective use of IT tools for tele-medicine & tele-consultation. “Strategy for proactive, focussed, collaborative, cooperative fight against Covid should guide all our actions,” he stated.

He also directed the Central officials to work in close coordination with the States to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach.