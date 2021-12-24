New Delhi: Amid the fear of third coronavirus wave in the country due to rising cases of Omicron variant, national capital Delhi on Friday completed inoculating 100 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards doctors, healthcare workers and administrative staff engaged in the vaccination drive in Delhi.Also Read - 147 Foreign Returnees 'Untraceable' in UP's Bareilly Amid Omicron Scare

"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people – 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries," he wrote.

On Thursday, the national capital registered 118 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the cumulative count of infections in the metropolis to 14,42,633 and related fatalities to 25,103. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.19 per cent while over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Delhi has also so far reported at least 64 infections of Omircon variant.

Amid the rising cases, Delhi government on Thursday banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year and prohibited cultural events in the national capital. The national tally of Omicron cases reached 358 on Friday after highest single-day spike. Of these, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21, and Kerala 15.

In the wake of rising Omicron cases, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting last evening to review the public health response measures for containing and managing Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure including the availability of drugs and oxygen cylinders. He called for prompt and effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, and accelerating vaccination.