New Delhi: As the threat from the new COVID variant Omicron is looming large, media reports on Tuesday claimed that India's comprehensive policy on third Covid vaccine dose will be out in the next two to three weeks. As per a report by News 18, an expert group is working on formulating a policy document on the third vaccine dose in the country.

The experts are reviewing various aspects of the COVID vaccine third dose such as whether an additional dose is required for immunocompromised people. As per the report, they are also studying whether a booster dose is required for healthy people and when should a third dose be given.

It must be noted that the additional dose is administered to immunocompromised people while a booster shot is given to healthy people after a few months of receiving the second dose.

Despite imposing travel restrictions, various countries express concern that Omicron variant has already been widely spread. In the meantime, the World Health Organisation has said that Omicron poses a “very high” global risk and countries must be prepared for it.

Earlier in the day, the Central government issued an advisory to states and urged all to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers even as it asserted that no case of the new variant has been found as yet in the country.

Chairing a meeting with the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the COVID-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid cases of Omicron variant of COVID19 being reported across various countries.

Reiterating that the revised guidelines and international travel advisories of the Union Health Ministry have been shared with the states, Bhushan advised states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings and stressed on strict monitoring of hotspots.

India has so far not reported any case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday, noting that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.