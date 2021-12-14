New Delhi: Amid the growing threat over new COVID-q9 variant Omicron, India achieved another milestone on Tuesday, with the administration of 134 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs under the nationwide inoculation drive, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With this, over 55 per cent of the eligible population in the country have been fully vaccinated against the viral disease.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Imposes New Restrictions, Extends COVID-Related Curbs Till Dec 31 | Details Here

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister congratulated the country on achieving the milestone and said, "Prime Minister's Har Ghar Dastak campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against Covid-19."

सतत प्रयास, अथक प्रयास With over 55% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, 🇮🇳 has achieved another milestone in its fight against #COVID19 💉 PM @NarendraModi Ji's #HarGharDastak campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zF0DxpFlz1 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 14, 2021



According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest data released on Tuesday morning, a more than 1.03 crore (1,03,85,716) healthcare workers have been administered with first dose of COVID vaccine, while over 96.07 lakh (96,07,316) are fully vaccinated. In the age group of 60 years and above, over 11.87 crore (11,87,51,430) people have been administered with the first dose while 8.65 crore ) 8,65,53,818) are fully vaccinated.

More than 1.83 crore (1,83,83,175) frontline workers have also been inoculated with the first dose, while more than 1.67 crore (1,67,05,166) with the second dose. Among the age group of 18-44 years, over 47.99 crore (47,99,75,118) people were jabbed the first dose while 27.39 crore (27,39,51,712) with the second dose. In the age group of 45-59, a total of over 18.99 crore (18,99,59,003) people have been administered the first dose while over 1.3 crore (13,45,40,063) are fully vaccinated.