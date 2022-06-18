New Delhi: As violent protests have rocked the nation against Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced a 10 per cent reservation for ‘Agniveers’ in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. Moreover, the MHA also decided to give three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Bus, Truck Set on Fire in Jehanabad; Security Forces Deployed at Crucial Spots

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit”, HMO India tweeted. Also Read - Bihar Bandh Today Against Agnipath Scheme. Here's What Will Remain Open, Closed

Anti-Agnipath Protest Continues

Meanwhile, protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services continued across Bihar on Saturday with protesters holding demonstrations, taking out rallies, blocking railway tracks and damaging public property.

News agency ANI reported that security forces have been deployed in Patna’s Dak Bungalow Crossing in wake of the protest. “No problem if protests are peaceful. We’ll take action in case of violence”, said Ambrish Rahul, City SP Central.

Security Forces at Crucial Spots

“We’ve deployed security forces at crucial spots. We appeal to students to protest peacefully. FIR filed against 170 people, 46 arrested for vandalisation at Danapur railway station.Strict action to be taken against those involved in violence”, Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna.