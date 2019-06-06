New Delhi: In the wake of unscheduled power cuts across Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has asked people to be wary of rumours while blaming the then government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the unscheduled power cuts. The appeal by Kamal Nath came after facing criticism by the Opposition for the shortage of electricity.

“I want to assure you that shortage of electricity is no reason behind the power related problems being experienced for the past few days. The reasons are not making improvements in the system in the past and creating manmade obstructions in smooth supply (of power),” Hindustan Times reported Kamal Nath as saying in advertisements issued in local newspapers on Wednesday.

Chief Minister’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said that the “manmade obstructions meant obstructions created by ‘BJP minded people’ in the power distribution companies,” HT noted.

The media coordinator asserted that more power was supplied this year, stating a difference of over 12.9 per cent, in comparison to the previous MP government.

Saluja asserted that even though the situation is much better during the current Congress regime, BJP did not stay away from indulging in propaganda on social media.

Notably, power outages in Madhya Pradesh, which is an energy surplus state, seems to be becoming a political hot potato for the ruling Congress at a time when summer is at its peak. With fresh complaints of power cuts started coming in from various areas, the opposition BJP has accused the ruling party of “inept” handling of the situation. The issue hogged focus once again with noted Urdu poet

Dr Rahat Indori tweeting his agony over repeated power cuts in his area in Indore.

After his tweet went viral and the BJP fired barbs at the ruling party, Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed power company officials to review the energy situation on a daily basis.

During campaigning for the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, some Congress leaders used to claim that certain staffers of power distribution companies were working against the ruling Congress.