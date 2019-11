New Delhi: A day after holding a late night joint meeting with his deputy Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore relief for unseasonal rain-affected farmers. The relief was granted from the Maharashtra Contingency Fund.

“@Dev_Fadnavis sanctions another ₹5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.