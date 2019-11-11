New Delhi: At a time when the fight for the CM’s post still continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was on Monday rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after he complained of uneasiness. Various news reports claim that Raut also complained of stress and high blood pressure.

According to reports, Raut will stay in the hospital for the next two days and will undergo angiography. He is being treated by Dr Jalil Parkar, heart specialist of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Jalil Parkar, confirmed to IANS that Raut was admitted to the hospital, but declined to comment on his health condition.

It was learned that Raut was taken to hospital after his meeting the NCP chief Sharad Pawar ended. The meeting was to discuss ways to form the government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

Raut’s sudden deterioration of health condition comes at a time when his party the Shiv Sena has to report the status of government formation to Raj Bhavan by late Monday evening.