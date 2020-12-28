New Delhi: As the agitating farmers intensified their protest further, the Central government on Monday invited them for next round of talks on December 30. Notably, all 40 protesting farmer unions have been invited for the next round of talks on all relevant issues to find a “logical solution” with “open mind” to the prolonged impasse over the three new farm laws. Also Read - PM Modi Launches National Common Mobility Card: All You Need To Know About NCMC, Its Benefits

The development comes after a proposal was made by the unions on Saturday to hold the sixth round on December 29 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government will continue to work to strengthen farmers and farm sector with "full dedication."

Issuing a statement, the farmer unions have agreed 'in-principle' to join the talks but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations enacted in September that have remained the main demand.

Tomar hopeful of early solution

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said a “wall of lies” has been spread in a “planned manner” among farmers against the farm laws, but it will not last long and the protesters will soon realise the truth. Tomar also said he is hopeful of an early solution to the impasse.

Tomar said he remains hopeful to find an early solution to end the impasse. “Some way out will emerge and we will reach towards the solution. Everyone knows that the wall of lies is never strong. Truth is truth. There is going to be a time when people will start accepting the truth,” Tomar said addressing a virtual event organised by Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI).

Meeting with farmers at 2 PM

Writing a letter to farmer unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited them for the talks at 2 PM on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. The last formal meeting took place on December 5, in which union leaders had demanded a clear ‘yes or no’ answer from the government for the repeal of the three farm laws.

In a statement, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said the protesting farmers want the meeting to include four specific agendas including “modalities to be adopted for the repeal of the three Central farm Acts”.

However, it alleged that the Central government has used “vague and unspecific language”, indicating its willingness to discuss the full agenda items proposed by farmers.

PM Modi calls farm laws ‘historic reforms’

While flagging off the 100th run of the Kisan Rail service across the country between Sangola in Maharashtra and Shalimar in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said his government has undertaken historic reforms in the farm sector to boost agriculture and strengthen farmers.

PM Modi said his government’s policies are clear and intentions transparent in reforming the agriculture sector. “We will keep on marching on the path of strengthening Indian agriculture and Kisan with full dedication,” he said. Modi did not directly refer to the new farm laws, but he has often asserted they are in the interests of farmers and accused opposition parties of misleading them,” he said.

He also stated that the government has been working to boost supply chain, cold storage facilities and bringing about value addition to farmers’ produce to help them.

What Pawar said?

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar, NCP supremo, meanwhile said the Centre should take the farmers’ agitation “very seriously” and there should be a dialogue between the two sides. Pawar said farmers are protesting on road in shivering cold and it is a matter of concern. He was talking to reporters in Delhi after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar lamented that false narratives about the new farm laws are doing significant harm to the interest of farmers as well as the economy in general. He also emphasised that continued negotiations with protesting farmers is of course the way forward.

Notably, the fifth round of formal talks have remained inconclusive with the Centre. The last round of was held on December 5, while the sixth round originally scheduled for December 9 was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with some union leaders failed to yield a breakthrough.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, camping at Delhi border points have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

