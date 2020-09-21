New Delhi: Putting an end to a myriad of speculations, the Centre on Monday approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rabi crops to encourage farmers to increase their cultivation. Also Read - Farm Bills Need of 21st Century, Says PM Modi; Assures Farmers on MSP

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was announced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha.

Tomar said that the CCEA has approved increasing MSP of six rabi crops. Wheat MSP has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal.

He said the government has always maintained that MSP and APMC mechanisms will continue as against a false propaganda spread by Opposition parties.

The announcement follows widespread protests by Opposition parties as well as farmer groups in Punjab, Haryana and some other states after two key farm bills, which the government claims will give farmers’ marketing freedom and better price for their produce, were passed in Parliament on Sunday.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament.

Some Congress MPs walked out of the House after Tomar made the announcement about MSPs.

(With inputs from PTI)