New Delhi: Four explosion– three in Dibrugarh and one in Charaideo districts rocked Assam on Sunday. The explosion took place when the country celebrating its 71st Republic Day. Police and other officers have reached the spot

“We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this”, said Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant.

No Casualty has been reported so far.