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Amid raging Iran war, Indian Embassy issues strong advisory to citizens, releases helpline numbers; Details inside

Amid raging Iran war, Indian Embassy issues strong advisory to citizens, releases helpline numbers; Details inside

The Embassy has also released helpline numbers for inquiries related to travel or for use in emergency situations.

These numbers are: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 9128109109, and +98 993 217 9359. (Image: Facebook/MEAINDIA)

New Delhi: India has advised its citizens residing in Iran not to attempt to cross any land border without first contacting the Indian Embassy. This advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy on Monday, 16 March 2026, through an official advisory. The Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that all Indian citizens currently in Iran should neither approach any land border nor attempt to cross it without prior, clear, and official coordination. The Embassy urged, “Do not leave Iran without informing us.” The Embassy has also released helpline numbers.

Assistance difficult once border is crossed

The Embassy clarified that if an individual crosses out of Iran without prior contact, the Embassy will be unable to provide assistance to them in such a situation. The advisory warns that individuals who attempt to leave Iran via a land border without the Embassy’s knowledge and guidance may face severe logistical and immigration-related difficulties.

Embassy in constant touch with Indian community

The Embassy stated that it remains in constant contact with members of the Indian community residing in Iran. Coordinated arrangements are being made wherever necessary. Furthermore, citizens have been strictly advised to refrain from heading toward land borders without a proper plan.

The Embassy has urged Indian citizens to strictly adhere to its advice and to maintain contact through official channels before planning any travel.

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Emergency helpline numbers released

The Embassy has also released helpline numbers for inquiries related to travel or for use in emergency situations. These numbers are: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 9128109109, and +98 993 217 9359. Additionally, contact can also be established via email at cons.tehrant@mea.gov.in.

This advisory has been issued after a war broke out between the United States and Israel, and Iran following the aerial attacks on 28 February. Since then, both Israel and the US have carried out many attacks on Iran. Now, due to retaliatory actions by Tehran, this conflict has spread across the entire Gulf region.

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