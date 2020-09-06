New Delhi: In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry on Sunday said that it will deploy central teams in Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and clinical management of COVID patients, with the aim to reduce mortality. Also Read - Benefits of Ginger in COVID-19: Fight Lung Infection By Adding Ginger in Kadha or Tea

Further, the two-member team, which will comprise a community medicine expert from PGIMER, Chandigarh and an epidemiologist from NCDC, will also guide the state and the Union Territory to guide in addressing challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

"Ministry of Health to deploy Central teams to Punjab & UT of Chandigarh. The two-member teams will comprise a community medicine expert from PGIMER, Chandigarh & an epidemiologist from NCDC. Teams will be stationed for ten days to provide extended guidance in managing COVID-19," news agency ANI reported.

Notably, the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,808 with 69 more fatalities in Punjab while the infection tally jumped to 61,527 with 1,515 new cases on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked his ministers and MLAs to liaise with the villagers on the ground to combat the negative campaign against Covid testing.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was spreading senseless fear in the minds of the villagers, thus deterring them from getting themselves tested for coronavirus and endangering their lives.

He also said that his government would seek advice from the Government of India about the web channels that have mushroomed recently and are actively involved in spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Action will be take action against them, he said.