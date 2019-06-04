New Delhi: Amid ongoing reports of rift between them, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attended an iftar party hosted by Deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot at the headquarters of the party’s state unit in Jaipur.

Keeping their differences aside, both Gehlot and Pilot were seen sitting together with other leaders at the iftar which was attended by a large number of people from the Muslim community, MLAs and the party’s office bearers and members.

Notably, Gehlot’s presence in Pilot’s iftar assumes significance as he had said that PCC chief Sachin Pilot should own responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot’s defeat on Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot attend an Iftar party in Jaipur. The party had been organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

“There should be a post-mortem of the result in Jodhpur seat to find out why we did not win it,” the Rajasthan CM had said in an interview to a leading news channel. Gehlot had also accused Pilot of claiming a shaandaar jeet (super victory) and getting his son a ticket for Jodhpur only to lose the constituency.

However, later in the day, the chief minister asserted in a tweet that some sections of the media were creating issues by quoting him out of the context.

The Jodhpur seat in Rajasthan was campaigned by Vaibhav Gehlot. The party concurred a huge loss statewide and Vaibhav Gehlot lost by 2.7 lakh votes in Jodhpur to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.