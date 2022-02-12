Kolkata: Amid reports of a tiff between Trinamool Congress’s old guards and new brigade, the TMC convener Mamata Banerjee announced the new 20-member national working committee on Saturday. The decision was taken during the emergency meeting called by the West Bengal Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence on Saturday wherein except for the post of chairman, which is the TMC supremo herself, all posts within the party have, including that of Abhishek Banerjee, been dissolved.Also Read - Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ‘Prorogues’ West Bengal Assembly Session

Banerjee will later name the new office bearers of the party, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting at the West Bengal chief minister's Kalighat residence.

"After Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the chairperson of the party, she had announced a small committee to look after party affairs. Today there was a meeting of that committee, and in that meeting, she has announced the new national working committee of the party," Chatterjee said.

Among the leaders who found a place in the national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha.

“Mamata Banerjee will later appoint the new office bearers and then it would be sent to the election commission,” Chatterjee added. No new posts on the national working committee have been declared so far. All portfolios will be announced later.

The announcement is seen as a bid to assert Banerjee’s control over the party, and stem dissension between a section of TMC’s old guards and the next generation leaders.

The party’s young leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee have been vocal for ‘one person one post’ in TMC, drawing criticism from a section of veteran leaders who publicly accused them of violating party discipline.

(With PTI inputs)