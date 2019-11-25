New Delhi: Amid allegations of malpractices, moderate to brisk polling, the bypolls to three constituencies in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 75 per cent on Monday.

According to early updates, the Election Commission reported that the polling was going on well without any reports of violence.

Over 7.34 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 81 polling stations that were set up to choose their representatives from among 18 candidates.

According to EC updates, the polling percentage at 1 PM was 50 per cent in Kaliaganj, 43 per cent in Kharagpur Sadar and 51 per cent in Karimpur.

As per updates, a BJP agent complained that the Electronic Voting Machine was intentionally placed beside a mirror wall in the booth number 140 In Kharagpur Sadar constituency.

The BJP further alleged that its party agent was kidnapped by the TMC workers in Thanarpara area during the polling. However, the TMC refuted the allegation.

In another incident, a TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy had entered a booth with displaying the party symbol on his dress. However, he was asked to leave the booth immediately.

Yet another incident of violence was reported during the bypolls in the state, just like that of Lok Sabha elections when each phase of polls was marred with violent incidents.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, BJP Bengal vice president and candidate from the Karimpur constituency, was seen being thrashed, kicked and thrown into a ditch by the ruling TMC activists in the state.

Two Assembly constituencies – Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur – fell vacant after the Lok Sabha elections as sitting MLAs contested and won the Lok Sabha seats. The bypoll to Kaliaganj constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

According to an earlier notification from the Election Commission, the results for the three bypolls in West Bengal will be declared on November 28.