New Delhi: In another setback for Delhi’s efforts to fight air pollution, a cloud of smoke was seen billowing from the landfill mountain in the largest landfill in East Delhi’s Ghazipur after a fire erupted in the area on Tuesday night. The blaze reached the landfill in the wee hours of Wednesday starting a fire at several locations. Also Read - Delhi Temperature Rises a Notch, Air Quality Drops to 'Very Poor' Again as Smog Thickens

At least 10 fire engines reached the spot to douse the fire which still persists. No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Also Read - Delhi's High COVID Death Rate Due to Stubble Burning, Downtrend Expected in 2-3 Weeks: Satyender Jain

According to reports, dry winds leading to straw smoke appears to be the cause of the fire. It must be noted that Delhi’s overall air quality deteriorated from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category on Wednesday. Also Read - Delhi Pollution: 23 Anti-smog Guns Installed Across City to Combat Dust Pollution

Delhi: Smoke billows as fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill pic.twitter.com/4NeElAMpTv — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

According to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401.

Delhi is already battling pollution caused by stubble burning which has contributed to escalation of COVID-19 cases in last 15 days as it has made Delhi’s air more poisonous.

During a press conference in the national capital yesterday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Centre’s newly-constituted air quality management commission to consider spraying the Pusa bio-decomposer in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to tackle the problem of stubble burning.

We need to find a permanent solution to this problem as we cannot put more lives in danger, he said.