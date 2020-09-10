Amid heightened military tensions between the countries along the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today to defuse tension along the disputed boundary. Also Read - Ladakh Tension: What Chinese Foreign Minister Told Jaishankar in Moscow During Crucial 2-hour Long Meeting?

The foreign ministers are in Moscow to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and their talks are scheduled to take place at 6 pm. In addition, they will also have a separate luncheon with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Reach Five-point Consensus For Resolving Border Tensions

Notably, Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members. Also Read - Ladakh Border Tension: Jaishankar Holds Talks With Chinese Counterpart in Moscow, Says India Will Never Try to Change Status at LAC | Top Points

The Jaishankar-Wang talks will take place against the backdrop of a fresh stand-off at the southern bank of Pangong Tso on Monday.

Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said on Tuesday adding that Chinese troops have been “blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres.”

Jaishankar had said the situation along the Line of Actual Control was “very serious” and called for “very, very deep conversations” between the two sides at a political level.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

(With Agency inputs)