Durg: At a time when the coronavirus infection is claiming lives across the country, a small town in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district has its own untold story of crisis. As per reports, the Durg district is worst-affected in Chhattisgarh as massive cases are being reported daily from the locality. The crisis has further escalated in the district after the bodies are piling up at the local mortuary. Over 38 people have died in the last seven days in the district. On the other side, the doctors at the hospital are overwhelmed as over 6,000 cases have been reported in the last seven days. Also Read - Karnataka: School in Davanagere Emerges as COVID-19 Hotspot After 26 Students Test Positive

As the health officials are unable to cope up with the flood of infections and deaths, the state government has announced a week-long complete lockdown in the district, but that only starts on Tuesday. However, it is believed that the proposed week-long lockdown might not be enough to fully stop the virus from spreading. Also Read - Vaccination Drive Should Be Opened Up For People With Lower Age Group, Says AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

The situation at a 500-bed government hospital in Durg is more worrysome. The mortuary in the district has eight freezers but at present 27 bodies are there, and doctors say they are struggling to hand them over to relatives. Also Read - Next Two Days Crucial For Maharashtra as State Warns of Full Lockdown if Guidelines Not Followed

Dr PR Balkishor, Chief Medical Superintendent for Durg, told NDTV that so far no alternate arrangements have been made and dead bodies are piling up in the mortuary.

He said that every day four to five people are dying of Covid and it is primarily because they are getting admitted to hospital in critical condition when oxygen levels have fallen to 40 or 50 per cent.

Because of shortage of medical staff, he said the hospital is planning to withdraw non-Covid services.

And not just the mortuary, similarly heart-breaking scenes are being witnessed at a local crematorium in Dug district where bereaved relatives in PPE suits perform the last rites of their loved ones who have died due to coronavirus infection.

At this crucial time, Chhattisgarh continued to witness a spurt in COVID-19 cases as 4,174 people were detected with the infection on Friday, the third consecutive day the addition was in the 4000 plus range, taking its overall tally to 3,57,978.

In another development, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo said a new variant of the coronavirus had been reported in eight patients of the state.

With 43 deaths recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,247, while 52 people were discharged from hospitals and 893 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 31,858 active cases.