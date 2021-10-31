New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Delhi government on Monday to review the dengue situation in the national capital and discuss ways on how the Centre can assist in curbing the surge in cases, as reported by news agency PTI on Sunday.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Witness Spike in Dengue Cases, Hospitals Face Shortage of Beds | Details Here

According to an official source, “Dengue has witnessed a surge in dengue cases and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the situation with the Delhi government and also provide assistance in curbing the rise in cases.” Also Read - Dengue Cases in Delhi Crosses 1,000 Mark This Year, 280 Reported Last Week

Officials from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will also be present at the meeting. The national capital has seen a surge in dengue cases. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Main accused Ashish Mishra Shifted to Govt Hospital After Testing Positive For Dengue

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone. Earlier, due to the spike in the Dengue cases in Delhi-NCR, the government and private hospitals were facing a shortage of beds. The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease on October 18.

According to a civic body report, over 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year. A total of 665 cases of dengue have been recorded in the month of October, dated till Oct 23. Dengue cases have been rising in the city in the last two weeks, with the vector-borne disease claiming its first death in Delhi in late September.

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16), and August (72), as per the report. In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years. Last year, 188 dengue cases were reported in the entire month of September, and 190 in 2019. In preceding years, the corresponding figures had stood at 374 (2018), 1103 (2017), 1,362 (2016), and 6,775 (2015), according to data shared by the Delhi health department on September 22.

(With Inputs From IANS, PTI)